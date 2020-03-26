

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate rose in February after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January. In December, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 10,300 in February from 7,000 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 199,600 in February from 202,700 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 1.8 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX