WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 26
John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Director declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcements by DS Smith Plc and of William Hill PLC that Adrian Marsh, a non-executive director of the Company, will remain as Group Finance Director of DS Smith Plc and will not be joining William Hill as previously announced.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary
