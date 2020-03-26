Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020
26.03.2020
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 26

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcements by DS Smith Plc and of William Hill PLC that Adrian Marsh, a non-executive director of the Company, will remain as Group Finance Director of DS Smith Plc and will not be joining William Hill as previously announced.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary

