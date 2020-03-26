Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is pleased to announce that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Canadian Phytopharmaceuticals Corp. to begin production of its Ayurvedic mushroom coffee line.





"Our Ayurvedic mushroom coffees are formulated with immune-boosting medicinal mushrooms that are antioxidant and nutrient-rich. This includes reishi, chaga, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms, all of which are widely regarded for their health benefits," said Penny White, CEO of Flourish Mushroom Labs. "This is especially top of mind in the midst of the global health crisis we are currently facing. For us, it is crucial that we are able to deliver health-boosting products that are easy to consume and delicious as we all try to keep ourselves and our families healthy."

Canadian Phytopharmaceuticals Corporation is a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified contract manufacturer and private labeller with more than twenty years experience.

"Our new manufacturing partner is recognized for its dedication to research, innovation and the development and manufacturing of top quality botanical extracts, natural health products and dietary supplements," added White.

The Ayurvedic mushroom coffees are planned for launch in the summer of 2020.

The global market for functional mushrooms is forecasted to reach $34 billion by 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2019 and 2024, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence.

Functional foods using mushrooms and Ayurvedic botanicals have a long history of therapeutic use. According to Health Canada, a functional food is demonstrated to have physiological benefits and/or reduce the risk of chronic disease beyond basic nutritional functions.

"The mushrooms we have chosen are nutrient-dense superfoods that are loaded with a wide range of impressive health benefits," said Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for The Yield Growth Corp. "Chaga is a known stress-adaptogen and immune modulator to stimulate and regulate the immune system. Reishi has immunostimulatory effects and shows antiviral activity. Turkey tail effectively strengthens the immune system and prevents colds and influenza while lion's mane reduces anxiety and depression and improves cognitive function."

The products are also planned to contain other Ayurvedic botanical ingredients such as Holy Basil, which naturally decreases anxiety; moringa, which acts as an antiviral and antidepressant; gotu kola, which reduces anxiety and stress while improving circulation, and amla; a potent fighter against bacteria and viruses.

"Our immune system is evolving and continuously fighting illnesses and environmental toxins. In these unpredictable times it is kindness, caring and being responsible for what we put in our bodies, our health and the health of our loved ones that will see us through," said White.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

