MX Player's International Expansion in UK & 6 Other Countries

Unveils a library of 10,000 hours of licensed video content for users across UK

One of the world's largest ad-supported OTT video platforms to stream premium content across web series, TV Shows, movies, sports and news for free

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest local video player, Singapore-headquartered MX Player, part of the Indian Internet Conglomerate Times Internet, today announced the launch of its video OTT service in the UK and 6 other countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Nepal. Streaming premium content for free, this ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platform hosts a large repository of over 10,000 hrs of licensed content from leading content creators and partner platforms such as FilmRise, Shoreline, Screen Media, Sonar Entertainment and Tricoast amongst others. The brand is set to bring its integrated 'everytainment' vision to each of these new markets, combining its top-grade offline video playing capabilities and online streaming library along with other entertainment options soon.

Commenting on the launch, MX Player CEO Karan Bedi said, "At MX Player, we are trusted by over 100mn+ users every month across South East Asia, Middle East, United States and the United Kingdom for their daily entertainment needs. Our vision is to build the most comprehensive entertainment platform that hosts digital-first stories that appeal not only to the eclectic tastes of viewers in the region."

Nakul Kapur, Business Head - International, MX Player, said, "Consumers across the world are moving towards consuming video content online. We believe in meeting this rapidly rising demand from discerning entertainment lovers with stories that strike a chord. To that end, we have collaborated with some of the best talent and content partners globally who will help bring us a step closer to becoming the go-to destination for entertainment across the world."

MX Player is already one of India's leading OTT services with over 175 million MAUs in its home market alone. This foray into a number of international markets will unlock a further potential 100 million users in multiple markets. MX Player's class leading content partnerships and streaming technology provide it with a unique proposition in these new markets.

About MX Player

MX Player is the world's No.1 entertainment app offering viewers high quality, digital first content. With nearly 100 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) and 275 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) worldwide - MX is one of the largest entertainment platforms globally and is present in 1 out of every 2 smartphones in India. Defining 'everytainment' for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, MX Player is an AVOD service with India's largest collection of premium content. MX Player provides users the widest streaming library of over 200,000 hours of content from TV, web series, movies and music videos across 10 languages including an exciting slate of more than 20 MX Original & Exclusive Series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance.

From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times Group, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is available across Android and iOS.

