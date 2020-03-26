The "Pallet Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 407.4 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing industrial production in European industries. In addition, high applications in shipping and load handling sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 as well.

Key Trends for pallet market in europe 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies high applications in shipping and load handling sectors as the prime reasons driving the pallet market in europe 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in pallet market in europe 2020-2024

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pallet market in europe 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV and Vierhouten Groep BV

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Wooden pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrugated pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

10. Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned

AUER Packaging GmbH

Brambles Ltd.

Craemer GmbH

Falkenhahn AG

Groupe PGS

Nefab AB

PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna

Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

Schoeller Allibert Services BV

Vierhouten Groep BV

