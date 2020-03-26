The "Pallet Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 407.4 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing industrial production in European industries. In addition, high applications in shipping and load handling sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the pallet market in Europe 2020-2024 as well.
Key Trends for pallet market in europe 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies high applications in shipping and load handling sectors as the prime reasons driving the pallet market in europe 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in pallet market in europe 2020-2024
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pallet market in europe 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV and Vierhouten Groep BV
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Wooden pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plastic pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corrugated pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal pallets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
10. Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ut8pgj
