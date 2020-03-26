Tech company waives fees for smartphone-based scanning technology for border control, healthcare and logistics during pandemic

Anyline, a leading provider of smartphone-based scanning technology will offer its solutions for free to emergency, security and logistics services to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

As police and border forces move to restrict travel around the world, there is an urgent need for mobile technology to enable faster ID checks at land, sea and air borders so that unnecessary travel is halted, while vital supply chains remain open.

Similarly, healthcare workers also require contact-less registration services to limit the chance of becoming infected by patients with covid-19 symptoms.

In response, Anyline will enable emergency and security services, as well as logistics companies, to roll out its secure scanning technology to the smartphones of staff working at the frontline. This will enable healthcare providers to record patient information in seconds by scanning their details, and give security forces the ability to check passports, IDs, driver's licenses and vehicle license plates at national borders.

The company will offer its technology free of charge to frontline services and non-governmental organisations until the virus is controlled and restrictions are lifted. During this time, support will also be provided so that the technology can be implemented within hours onto the websites or apps of these companies.

Anyline CEO Lukas Kinigadner says:

"We all need to play our part to ensure this terrible virus is controlled. In the tech community, we have many tools that can support our frontline services and make their vital work easier and safer.

That is why we are offering police, border security, health workers and logistics companies the opportunity to use our technology free of charge for as long as needed to bring covid-19 under control."

Editor's Notes

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as the market leader in mobile text recognition. Using the newest and most innovative artificial intelligence approaches, Anyline enables any mobile device to process written characters in real time, even when offline.

Anyline mobile scanning is GDPR compliant, processing all data collected securely on the users' device, and removing any chance of data interference. It's not only more accurate than manual data entry, but also works 20 times faster.

Over 100,000 officers worldwide use Anyline solutions on their mobile policing apps, including police and border forces in Austria, Germany, Australia and soon, Gibraltar. Anyline scanning enables police to instantly identify people by scanning IDs, passports, green cards, visas, and driver's licenses. Vehicles and freight can also be inspected by scanning license plates, vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and container numbers.

Anyline also offers discounted services to non-governmental organizations and humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations World Food Programme.

