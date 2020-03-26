WANdisco's brief update states that momentum in the business since the trading update (4 February) has been 'very encouraging'. The company has secured a $1m contract with a large media and telecoms company and (more significantly) confirms that its Fusion product is on track for full availability with Microsoft 'in the next few weeks'. As previously highlighted (see our last update note), we believe this will be a catalyst for a sharp acceleration in growth. CEO David Richards describes this impact in detail here and further details will be provided at the results (21 April) and a capital markets day (date to be confirmed).

