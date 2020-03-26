Researchers in Italy extensively analyzed four different configurations of their proposed system to assess its potential, including under non-optimal, 'off-design' conditions and concluded that, for now, subsidies would still be required for the commercial production of synthetic natural gas.Researchers from the University of Bologna, in Italy, have analyzed the performance of a power-to-gas system which couples a high-temperature co-electrolyzer based on solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology, to an experimental reactor. The researchers were aiming to forecast the 'off-design' performance ...

