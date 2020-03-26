FY20 is ending in line with expectations and ATM resumed soil shipments during Q4. Waste management is considered to be an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic; while the wider business impacts are evaluated, Renewi has outlined initial cash preservation measures. Our estimates have been adjusted only to reflect no final dividend expectation and additional non-underlying charges in FY20; potential coronavirus impacts beyond this are under review and not currently reflected.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...