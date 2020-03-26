Black Tusk Resources Inc. Submits Drill Permit Application for The McKenzie East Project, Quebec

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTCPINK:BTKRF)(FRANKFURT:0NB) is pleased to announce that the application for a permit to conduct exploration drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project has been submitted to Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks. The application process was prepared by Sulviculture La Verendrye of Amos, Quebec. The location of proposed drilling was determined by Black Tusk's geological team.

The McKenzie East Project permit will allow for the construction of 18 drill pads, 11 water supply stations and 3 kilometres of access trails. Black Tusk anticipates conducting this work during the 2020 exploration season.

Prior to conducting diamond drilling on the property, Black Tusk plans to undertake surface prospecting, mapping and sampling once access to the property is conducive for this work, expected to be later this spring. Areas of interest were determined from the results of the recently completed magnetic survey over the property combined with the results from historic exploration work.

The Company is looking forward to the start of the 2020 exploration season at the McKenzie East Gold Project in Val-d'Or, area, Quebec.

Figure 1 - Diamond drill hole and gold mineralized showing locations from SIGEOM database. For a more detailed picture, please click here: https://www.accesswire.com/media/582447/BLACKTUSK.png

The Company also announces that it has issued 2,000,000 stock options of which 1,600,000 of the issued options were issued to directors and officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire on March 24, 2022.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is engaged in mineral exploration of its gold projects in world-class mining regions across Canada. The company currently owns a 100-per-cent undivided interest in 3 separate gold properties. The South Rim Gold Project, situated in the Smithers mining camp B.C., The Golden Valley Project, located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, West Abitibi, Quebec, and Black Tusk's flagship property, The McKenzie East Gold Project, which is located 30 kilometres north of Val-d'Or, Quebec in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582447/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Submits-Drill-Permit-Application-for-The-McKenzie-East-Project-Quebec