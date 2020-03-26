

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England publishes the outcome of the monetary policy meeting. Economists expect the bank to retain its record low interest rate and to expand asset purchase programme to GBP 635 billion from GBP 435 billion.



The pound traded mixed against its major rivals before the decision. While the pound held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.1975 against the greenback, 131.28 against the yen, 1.1623 against the franc and 0.9150 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.



