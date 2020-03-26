SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global ECG Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the ECG market.

In the light of the current COVID 19 pandemic, dynamics in the global clinical and medical support services market is changing on an everyday basis. Buyers in the global ECG market, that is a part of the broader clinical and medical support services market, are facing immense challenges in terms of procurement and the right purchasing strategies to get the best deals with service providers in the market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the ECG market



The recent instances of medical malpractices have compelled the regulatory authorities to tighten their leash around the pharmaceutical sector. This is resulting in the introduction of new sets of regulations and an increase in the stringency of the existing rules. To stay compliant with these regulations, service providers are investing a sizeable portion of their OPEX, resulting in an inflated OPEX. This is exerting a significant impact on their service charge in the ECG market.

Insights into best practices imperative for effective procurement in the ECG market



It is one of the highly recommended practices for buyers to implement ways to minimize contract-related risks in the ECG market. Such risks include the existence of unfavorable credit terms which can severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the service provider to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms.

Potential risks during procurement in the ECG market



Shortage of resources, finances or capabilities are some of the potential factors that can deter service providers from fulfilling the contract. Even though contractual terms will safeguard buyers from non-performance, their operations could still face massive disruptions due to service providers' non-performance.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the ECG market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the ECG market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top ECG service providers and what are their cost structures?

