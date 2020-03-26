New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of the Company's vast multidimensional marketing campaign, which employs lead generation, a new splash site, social media, Google AdWords, affiliate marketing, direct marketing, and the upcoming establishment of a presence on Amazon.com as an additional distribution channel for sales, all centered around the Company's recently launched "Secret Javas" specialty subscription coffee product.

"The launch has outperformed our initial expectations, possibly in part because of an increased desire by consumers to continue to consume gourmet coffees, but to avoid gourmet coffee houses due to the coronavirus outbreak," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. "But our strategy is built around an aggressive marketing process to build our brand and drive sales. That is starting now, with a diversified approach employing a range of coordinated processes designed to engage our target market and build a strong relationship with it."

The Company is employing a three-pronged strategy:

Using Facebook and Google AdWords to promote a new "Free Gourmet Coffee Samples" website (Wheresmyfreecoffee.com) as a lead generation device to engage consumers interested in gourmet coffee samples. This will help to build a highly relevant list of leads for the Company's sales team to engage, providing sales and further intel about the target market and those on the list, including pricing potential, budgetary assumptions, and other vital data. This website is live now and has begun collecting user information and building a pipeline of interested customers.



Working with Amazon.com to establish ecommerce and distribution through its global market-leading platform.



Employing affiliate and direct marketing through its own SecretJavas.com website, which is live and servicing current customer orders around the clock.

According to a consumer survey conducted by National Coffee Association of America, the total retail value of the U.S. coffee market is estimated to be $48 billion dollars with specialty comprising approximately 55% value share. In other words, the "Specialty" category in coffee is becoming dominant in both volume and sales. Coffee is also becoming increasingly popular with younger consumers, who are more likely to adopt an online subscription consumer pattern, with the number of 18-24 year-olds who drink specialty coffee rising from 28% to 35% since 2013.

In addition, revenue in food and beverages ecommerce in the US is expected to reach $15bn by 2021, rising from $9bn in 2016. But, inside of that, Payments News reports that the approximate revenue from those who subscribe to products using the Amazon platform, rose from $2.9 billion to $11 billion from 2014 to 2018, with a significant proportion of these purchases in the grocery and gourmet food section. That's a 260% increase over this period, which gives a strong indication of the growth wave in this segment as more and more consumers transition to ecommerce for perishable goods.

Lovatt continued, "We continue to see evidence that this premium coffee subscription market is moving into a period of accelerating boom conditions. Our initial month following launch has been a learning experience, as we knew it would. But we have now fully ironed out any remaining wrinkles in processing and shipping orders. Now is the time to stomp down on the gas pedal!"

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.:

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53838