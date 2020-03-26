Anzeige
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 
26.03.2020
Mycronic's Board of Directors Proposes Changed Dividend

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the great uncertainty created by the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Mycronic AB (publ) has decided to propose the Annual General Meeting on May 7 2020 that the dividend is changed from the earlier communicated 3.25 SEK per share, to a dividend of 2.00 SEK per share.

"After the record year 2019 Mycronic has a strong financial position and liquidity. The company wants to be well prepared to take advantage of future opportunities that might arise and the Board of Directors therefore wishes to be prudent. Considering the prevailing uncertainty, the proposal is well-balanced", says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO at Mycronic.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46-8-638-52-00
anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Tobias Bülow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46-734-018-216
tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

The information is of the type that Mycronic is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons stated above, on March 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

