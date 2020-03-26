NOTICE 26.3.2020 TURBO WARRANTS LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 33 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 27.3.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=765611