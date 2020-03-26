Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2020 | 13:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT MAR-26-2020

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT MAR-26-2020

Operation Type: Liquidity Providing

Tender date: MAR-26-2020

Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CET)

Start date: MAR-30-2020

Maturity Date: JUN-30-2020

Duration: 92 days

Offered volume: 10.0 bln

Min bid amount: 100 mln per bid

Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bn per institution

Max number of bids 10 per institution

Min bid rate:0.337 %

Allocation time: 15.00 (CET) on Bid date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank,
tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CET) am on March 26, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)