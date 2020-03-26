Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.6555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25087776 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 54761 EQS News ID: 1007971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)