Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 220.0737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2864700 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 54766 EQS News ID: 1007981 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)