Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.7771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15620124 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 54775 EQS News ID: 1008001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)