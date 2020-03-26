ReelTime Rentals Inc: Inc. Magazine Showcases ReelTime VRs Corporate VR Services Helping Businesses' to Join the Virtual Reality Marketing Phenomenon

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTCPINK:RLTR) ReelTime VR can now be seen in the current Inc. Magazine is available now to subscribers online and on magazine shelves. The spot introduces its corporate clients to ReeelTime VRs capabilities aiding them to understand and enter into the virtual world.

The inclusion in the current Inc. Magazine occupying a full-page encourages companies to grow their customer reach with virtual reality and states that "If your business is not in the virtual world then it is literally missing the fastest growing audience in the world "above the ReelTime VR logo. Inc. Magazine is the first national publication to highlight ReelTime VRs new corporate VR services aimed to help businesses join the Virtual Reality marketing phenomenon. Inc. Also prominently shown wearing a set of VR goggles is Leonie Montgomery one of the stars of the worlds No. 1 Virtual Reality Series ReelTimes' "In Front of View" who is also a Twitch streaming sensation.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Now more than ever it is imperative that companies find new and more engaging methodologies to connect with their customers. VR gives advertising and virtual walkthroughs unprecedented capabilities without having to engage or visit in person. The exposure in Inc. Magazine could not have come at a more opportune time as companies are scrambling to find more effective ways to reach their audiences in a rapidly changing environment"

Also highlighted in the magazine are ReelTime VRs capabilities including end to end creation and production, complete virtual room development, and 3D visualization & environment creation. From a marketing perspective, showcased are ReelTimes ability to get product placements in top VR series, how to reach and engage customers with VR tours, and access to VR marketing promotions on major platforms worldwide.

ReelTime VR was also recently seen in TIME Magazine as "Among Those Most Likely to Gain From Growing Virtual Reality Market" in Full Page Virtual Reality Insider Promotion to Over 20 Million Readers

About Inc. Magazine: Inc. is an American business magazine founded in 1979 and based in New York City. It publishes eight print issues annually, as well as daily online articles and videos. Published by Mansueto Ventures. The magazine is available in newsstands, by subscription, and online and can be subscribed to at www.inc.com .

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582606/Inc-Magazine-Showcases-ReelTime-VRs-Corporate-VR-Services-Helping-Businesses-to-Join-the-Virtual-Reality-Marketing-Phenomenon