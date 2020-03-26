Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.5642 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 54792 EQS News ID: 1008035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)