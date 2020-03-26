Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 149810 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 54801 EQS News ID: 1008055 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)