Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5656 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 257500 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 54852 EQS News ID: 1008157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 26, 2020 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)