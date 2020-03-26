Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.9579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 773325 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 54861 EQS News ID: 1008175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 26, 2020 08:21 ET (12:21 GMT)