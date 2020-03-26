Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.6681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2380419 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 54879 EQS News ID: 1008213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)