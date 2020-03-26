Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1449000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 54837 EQS News ID: 1008127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:23 ET (12:23 GMT)