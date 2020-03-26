Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.6504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6638540 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 54887 EQS News ID: 1008231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

