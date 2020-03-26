Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8815 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2248403 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 54892 EQS News ID: 1008243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

