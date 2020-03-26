Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.5275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3921000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 54900 EQS News ID: 1008261 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)