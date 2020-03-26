Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 169.7941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49061 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 54903 EQS News ID: 1008267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)