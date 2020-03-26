Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2262045 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 54925 EQS News ID: 1008311 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 26, 2020 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)