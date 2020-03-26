Business Reporter: How Organisations Can Embrace Change Through People and Technology

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses rapidly evolve, the right partner can help them successfully transform, says cloudThing.

The world is always changing and businesses have a huge responsibility to keep up with the pace. So what's the best approach?

"What if we set ourselves up to minimise the risk of change, to always expect it, maybe even embrace it?" asks Fran Thomas, director at digital transformation service provider cloudThing. "Could we be ready, willing and able to capitalise on opportunities the moment they arrive?"

The answer is yes - but organisations need to bring a partner on board to assist them. A successful partner must be prepared to:

Understand where you want to be culturally

Upskill your staff so they can implement change as a business-as-usual activity

Be environmentally and socially responsible

Specialise in the technologies that you need to deliver transformation

Businesses can plan for the future by ensuring they are fully equipped to respond to change, by bringing people and technology together.

As Thomas explains, "Co-source, or creating a virtual team of your own people combined with specialists from your partner, is rapidly becoming the future."

You can reduce the fear of an uncertain future by reshaping your approach today. Identify a clear vision but expect it to evolve, don't be afraid of failure, and embrace continuous improvement.

To learn more about how organisations can embrace change through people and technology, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About cloudThing

Established in 2012, cloudThing delivers digital transformation, efficiency and AI smarts to organisations, striving to make them more productive through digital services built on the cloud.

https://cloudthing.com/