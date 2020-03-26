Cision Announces New Webinar Series: Best Practices For Brand Communications In Times Of Uncertainty

The weekly series will focus on how PR professionals are managing COVID-19 communications

CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cision announced it will host a new webinar series, Best Practices For Brand Communications In Times Of Uncertainty, in response to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each week, Cision will partner with a variety of communications experts for a live discussion and Q&A. Speakers and themes will vary week to week, but the overall subject will remain constant: what are the latest changes impacting PR and comms professionals and how should communications professionals shift their strategy to navigate the uncertainty effectively? Each webinar will offer new insights as the situation evolves.

The idea for a weekly series came after Cision hosted a webinar last week and saw an overwhelming demand for additional COVID-19 communications support and resources.

"With rapidly shifting news cycles and growing concerns about COVID-19, it's important to Cision that the PR and communications industry knows we are here for them and aim to provide them with valuable and relevant guidance as this crisis evolves," said Lucie Vietti-Curtis, Manager of Content Marketing Operations at Cision.

"We believe that a weekly series, with expert advice and a live Q&A for attendees, is the best way to address the wide range of communications concerns right now."

The webinar series will cover topics like:

The current media landscape surrounding COVID-19

How your brand should communicate during a crisis

Re-evaluating your content strategy

Preparing for future crises

Speakers will be announced weekly and have already included leaders at Edelman, Ketchum, Visit Raleigh and Brinker International.

Best Practices For Brand Communications In Times Of Uncertainty is available to everyone. The series is free of charge and will take place every Thursday at 1pm CT until further notice.

To register for today's webinar click here.

For complimentary COVID-19 PR resources, and webinar updates, visit www.cision.com/us/covid-19-resources/

Most importantly, Cision's heart goes out to anyone who's been impacted by this global pandemic. For those who are sick, or know someone who is sick, we wish a speedy recovery.

