Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 Ticker-Symbol: CAT1 
Tradegate
26.03.20
14:40 Uhr
96,38 Euro
+0,76
+0,79 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,28
94,38
14:52
94,26
94,39
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATERPILLAR INC96,38+0,79 %