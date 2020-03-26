Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCN9 ISIN: GB00BFFK8T45 Ticker-Symbol: 0VG 
Berlin
26.03.20
14:35 Uhr
0,184 Euro
+0,015
+8,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC0,184+8,77 %