Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 25
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 248.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 241.53p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
