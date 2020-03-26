Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.03.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 25

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 25-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                           254.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                         256.15p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                           254.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                         256.16p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

