AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 25/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.4996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7759519 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 54941 EQS News ID: 1008371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 26, 2020 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)