Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market scanning and monitoring solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market scanning and monitoring solution helped a biodegradable food packaging market client to increase efficiency within the supply chain, deliver better customer experiences, improve shipment productivity, and lower costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005406/en/

Why Supply Chain Leaders in the Biodegradable Food Packaging Market Can't Afford to Ignore Market Scanning and Monitoring Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the global biodegradable food packaging market is witnessing a surge in production, the industry is not completely free of challenges. Rising need for new manufacturing techniques, legal complexities, increasing manufacturing costs, and supply chain hurdles are some of the major factors that could impede the growth of the biodegradable food packaging market. Besides, poor communication between food packaging supply chain partners and traceability issues are expected to hinder the market growth in the years to come. As such, companies in the biodegradable food packaging market are in the need to focus on reducing costs and increasing manufacturing efficiency.

The global biodegradable food packaging market is rapidly transforming. Don't get left behind. Stay up to date on the latest market developments and industry changes by leveraging our market intelligence solution. Request a FREE proposal here.

Business Challenge

As the biodegradable food packaging market was experiencing a shift towards direct to consumer sales model, a Fortune 500 biodegradable food packaging company in the US wanted to increase efficiency within the supply chain, providing real-time information relevant to suppliers and end-users.

Also, to efficiently manage the demand and supply requirements, the client wanted to gain detailed insights into consumer data, in-store turnover statistics, packaging trends, and other vital customer feedback. Besides, to enhance communication between biodegradable food packaging supply chain partners, they wanted to implement digital networking, creating a community of stakeholders linked by coordinated information and access to proven providers. In addition, by conducting a technology assessment, they wanted to invest into cost-effective technologies that help with everything from order accuracy to facilities planning. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market scanning and monitoring solution.

With the mounting public pressure to reduce plastic use and to increase recycling, food packaging design and function is under intense scrutiny. By conducting market scanning and monitoring analysis, our experts can help you to keep pace with evolving industry regulations and policies. Contact us today.

Our Approach: To help the biopharmaceutical food packaging industry client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market scanning and monitoring analysis, demand management study, customer intelligence engagement, technology assessment, and competitive intelligence engagement. We also generated relevant insights into the industry regulations and policies. In addition, we analyzed the best fit technologies for the client and identified the technology providers providing such solutions.

Business impact of the market scanning and monitoring analysis for the biodegradable food packaging company

Leveraged radio frequency identification (RFID) and GPS technology recommended by the experts to track products throughout the entire product life cycle

Monitored customer data, in-store turnover statistics, market trends, and other vital customer feedback to streamline the supply chain and deliver better customer experience

Adopted an intelligent shipment system and achieved cost-savings

Leveraged AR technology and streamlined various processes within the supply chain, speeding-up production and delivery

Created greater visibility across the supply chain

Standardized controls and data sharing between stakeholders

Enhanced procurement, shipment, and customer service

Enhanced communication between biodegradable food packaging supply chain partners

Want to know how our services can help biodegradable food packaging companies to strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005406/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us