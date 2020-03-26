Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestdownloadablearticle that lists the top five customer satisfaction metrics that can help businesses gauge customer loyalty and satisfaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005265/en/

What's in it for you?

Understand the importance of customer satisfaction from a business perspective

Identify key customer satisfaction metrics that you should track

Gain in-depth insights into metrics that determine customer satisfaction

Analyze the role of customer satisfaction on revenue

Leading establishments today have data at their fingertips but are paralyzed by the complexity of the huge volumes of data sources available to them. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how analytics can help you tackle these challenges.

Today, there are billions of factors that play a key role in the success or failure of a business and customer satisfaction has turned out to be one among the key contributors. Offering a good customer experience is essential for your customers as well as your brand, mainly because it has a direct, statistical impact on the buying behavior of customers. What makes customer satisfaction even more crucial from a business perspective is that it directly impacts key business performance metrics such as market share, total sales revenue, gross margin, and shareholder value.

Our seasoned experts can help you leverage customer analytics and embed machine learning algorithms to offer comprehensive insights you need to adapt to the ongoing changes and outsmart the competition. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our capabilities.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "Tracking the right customer satisfaction metrics is now of paramount importance for businesses looking at generating superior returns at a lower systematic risk."

5 Customer Satisfaction Metrics That Matter the Most from a Business Viewpoint:

Today brand health is directly proportional to customer satisfaction. However, the big question haunting players across industries is, how do you effectively gauge and monitor customer satisfaction? With several methodologies and metrics available to track customer satisfaction rates, businesses are left in the lurch when it comes to identifying and adopting the most reliable approach.

To help businesses overcome this challenge, our experts have identified five key metrics that will help you track customer satisfaction.

Customer Effort Score (CES): This metric helps businesses to identify how much effort a customer had to put into a certain interaction with the brand. Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): Customer acquisition cost is another key business metric that helps measure the costs incurred by an organization in convincing a customer to purchase a product/service. Net Promoter Score (NPS): Net promoter score is a crucial customer satisfaction metric that helps businesses to gauge the overall brand affinity. Customer Satisfaction Score (CSS): Customer satisfaction score is a key metric that is used to gauge customer satisfaction with respect to your product and service offerings. Customer Churn Rate (CCR): Churn rate is a key metric that helps enterprises determine the percentage of customers who chose to discontinue their engagement with the brand over a given period.

High customer satisfaction rates can take your brand places by helping you stay ahead of the curve. We're sure you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to learn how. Book a FREE solution demo to see what Quantzig can do for you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005265/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us