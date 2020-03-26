Future Market Insights: Connected Logistics Market to Surpass US$ 47 Bn 2029 End; High Adoption Prevails in Retail & Consumer Goods Industry, Says FMI Report

Niche players in the connected logistics market must undertake strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships for indubitable competitive ascendancy.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / RFID tags are witnessing growing adoption on account of heightened demand for effective supply chain management. This in turn is bolstering the growth of connected logistics market. FMI projects the global connected logistics market will exceed approximately US$ 47 Bn by 2029 end.

"Logistics industry is incorporating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to manage inventory and reduce operational costs. Moreover, key players utilize this technology to manage networks, optimize delivery routes and to predict demand. Artificial Intelligence has helped streamline the entire logistics ecosystem," concludes the FMI report.

Request report sample with 300+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4287

Key Takeaways of Connected Logistics Market Study

While software segment will be in high demand, devices continue to be preferred by consumers across the globe.

Roadways will continue to be the preferred mode of transportation through 2029.

Retail & consumers industry remains the key end-use area of connected logistics market.

North America remains lucrative connected logistics market in view of ongoing digitization process.

Connected Logistics Market - Key Growth Factors

Increasing adoption in manufacturing sector is supporting the growth of connected logistics market.

Technological advancements in logistics industry such as blockchain technology and Internet of Things are bolstering the market growth.

Preponderance of digital sales channels continues to shape the connected logistics market.

Rapid tech penetration in Asia Pacific is boosting the regional connected logistics market.

Need for real-time data and tracking precise location is pushing the growth of connected logistics market.

Connected Logistics Market - Key Restraints

Dynamic competitive structure of connected logistics market presents critical challenges for market leaders.

Data security issues associated with cloud-based technologies is limiting the growth of connected logistics market.

Explore the full connected logistics market report with 211 illustrative figures, 29 data tables and table of contents. Request ToC of the study at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4287

Competitive Landscape

Global connected logistics market is fragmented in nature. Prominent stakeholders profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, Cisco, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Bosch. Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) and Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) continue to be prioritized by market players. Moreover, enhanced customer retention, personnel safety and better stock are key focus areas of industry leaders. Software component will offer lucrative growth opportunities for key players through the forecast period.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 388 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global connected logistics market. The market analysis is based on component (devices, software, and services), transportation (roadways, railways, airways, and seaways), and vertical (manufacturing, IT & telecom, automotive, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, healthcare, energy & utilities) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Landscape

Workstation Market - Get FMI's latest coverage on the latest workstation market encompassing growth influencing parameters along with market dynamics for the predefined projection period (2019-2029).

Optical Networking Market - Obtain detailed analysis on the global optical networking market through FMI's latest study covering latest technological innovations, current and historical growth parameters for 2019-2029.

Smart Parking Market - FMI's in-depth study on the global smart parking market encompasses industry leaders and their respective product portfolio for the course of forecast period (2019-2029).

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/connected-logistics-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/connected-logistics-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582677/Connected-Logistics-Market-to-Surpass-US-47-Bn-2029-End-High-Adoption-Prevails-in-Retail-Consumer-Goods-Industry-Says-FMI-Report