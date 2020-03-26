iDocs Web LLC: UPDATE: iDocsWeb Announces Free Use of Its Telemedicine Platform to Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / iDocsWeb, developer and marketer of a proprietary Telemedicine Platform today announced they are making the technology available for one month at no cost to any Skilled Nursing or Long-Term Care Facility and ALF across the United States.

The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Suresh Nellore MD and Infectious Disease Specialist, has taken this action considering the concerns over COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus. He explained "with this pandemic reaching epic proportions in the United States, it is paramount for institutions to minimize workers' and patients' exposure. The use of telemedicine as the name implies will reduce the number of in person contacts that can possibly lead to the spread of this deadly virus."

Specifically, with Nursing Home quarantines in effect nationwide the iDocsWeb Family application allows for virtual visits between family members or responsible parties with the facility resident.

Concerned physicians can avoid cross infection risks by using the iDocsWeb Provider applications to administer remote treatment to their Nursing Home patients.

iDocsWeb currently has its telemedicine platform functioning in Long Term Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, ALF's and Doctors' offices throughout the United States.

About the virus: An outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) began in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019, and has spread throughout China and to 172 other countries and territories, including the United States. As of March 25, there were a total of 66,048 cases diagnosed in the United States and 944 deaths. A state of emergency has been declared for the U.S. Our government and public health partners and individual states have implemented aggressive measures to slow and contain the transmission of COVID-19.

Interim guidance is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. As more is learned about this virus and the outbreak, CDC will rapidly incorporate new knowledge into guidance for action.

About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that serves residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States, who are in need of healthcare advice for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries. The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioner and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

