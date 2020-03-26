

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus is raging at an alarming speed in the United States with the death toll surpassing 1,000, and nearly 70,000 people infected with the virus.



There are warnings that the country's health system could collapse under a wave of patients.



COVID-19 has spread to every state in the country. The country is just behind Italy and China in the number of confirmed cases, with more than 68,500 people testing positive. With nine more deaths reporting Wednesday, the total number of deaths rose to 1036.



In New York, the worst affected U.S. state, social restrictions are slowing hospital admissions with new COVID cases.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the federal stimulus plan, saying the amount is inadequate for the state. New York, which accounted for about half of the United States' coronavirus cases until Tuesday, has now around one-third of the total deaths in the country - 366.



New York reported more than 33000 cases of infection.



Washington (132 deaths, 2,588 infections), California (67 deaths, 3,158 infections), Louisiana (65 deaths, 1,795 infections) and New Jersey (62 deaths, 4,402 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed 21000, and infected cases reached 488,345. And the number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease reached 117,608.



Southern Europe is now the center of the pandemic.



Spain had the the highest surge in fatalities, reporting 442 new deaths in a day, taking the total deaths to 6673. It is now second only to Italy, where a total of 7503 people have died due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.



Although infections are slowing in Italy, deaths are rising in the economically weaker southern region.



France has recorded 1,331 deaths.



In the UK, 465 patients have died of COVID-19, and 9500 others were tested positive for the killer virus.



The mortality rates in Germany are as low as 0.6 per cent. The country has so far reported 229 deaths and 40421 cases of infection.



In China, no new cases were reported in Hubei province, the epicenter of COVID-19.



The two months-old government of Kosovo has collapsed after the country's parliament passed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The vote was brought by a ruling party in protest against Kurti's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX