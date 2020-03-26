SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on unlocking value from strategic suppliers through specific supplier insights for construction materials company. The case study highlights how our insights helped the client to analyze potential suppliers in the market, avail materials at better prices, and realize significant cost savings.

Project background

The company wanted to analyze key strategic suppliers to assess opportunities to drive value while managing and mitigating risks. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to gain holistic visibility around supplier performance, financial, and operational risk associated with suppliers.

They also wanted to obtain necessary insights that can help them drive maximal returns from strategic suppliers.

"Companies in the construction materials industry must analyze suppliers before collaborating with them to obtain resources in the required measure and complete projects according to schedule," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a construction materials company - extensively evaluated the capabilities of strategic suppliers. The solution offered helped them to:

Realize $35 million in cost savings.

Make informed decisions and avail materials at better prices.

Outcome: To help the client shift from traditional relationship management to more proactive and collaborative supplier engagement, the experts at SpendEdge collated data from both internal and external sources and delivered a holistic view on potential suppliers. They identified suppliers that could provide the most opportunity for joint initiatives and deliver value through increased efficiency. The solution offered resulted in better savings and cost avoidance for the client.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

