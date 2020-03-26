KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a) Name Peter Hill

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position / status PDMR

Non-executive Chairman N/A

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer

a) Name Keller Group plc

b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

Acquisition

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No

X

No

X

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£5.136902 10,000

d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

n/a n/a

e) Date of the transaction Date: 26 March 2020

Time zone: GMT