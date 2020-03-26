Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV 26-March-2020 / 14:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/03/2020) of GBP117.32m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/03/2020) of GBP117.32m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,555.91p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1555.22p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1735.00p Discount to NAV 11.51% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 25/03/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 14.88 Ordinary 25p 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.63 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.01 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 9.67 Ordinary 26.9231p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.90 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.40 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.81 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 6.32 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.41 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.13 11 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.09 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.97 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.88 Ordinary 25p 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.87 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.54 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 1.17 11.395p 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.03 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.98 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.78 20 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.72 Ltd 21 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.70 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.49 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.48 Cumulative Preferred 24 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.46 25 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.43 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.17 27 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.08 28 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 29 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54964 EQS News ID: 1008501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

