The 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, March 26, 2020, under no D.20-0184. It is available free of charge to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted from the Company's website www.kering.com (Finance Regulated Information).

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company and the reports from the Auditors.

The Universal Registration Document also includes updated information relating to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

