

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first case of COVID-19 has been reported at the Pentagon.



A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.



It did not disclose the identity of the Marine, who is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals.



His last day in the Pentagon was March 13.



'The Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and DoD directives by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms,' DOD said. Once he became ill, he contacted his assigned medical facility.



A thorough investigation has been launched to trace his contacts 'to mitigate risk and preserve the health of the workforce at the Pentagon,' the statement added.



This is in addition to three cases of coronavirus infection detected among sailors on board an aircraft carrier in the sea earlier this month.



Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said on Tuesday that all the three sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt sailing in the Pacific Ocean were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship.



'We've identified all the folks they've had contact with, and we're quarantining them as well,' Modly said at a Pentagon news conference.



With this, the number of marines in the U.S. Navy who were tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 57.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper enacted a 60-day stop movement order for all uniformed and civilian personnel of the Defense Department, and their sponsored family members overseas. This measure is taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease, the Pentagon said.



