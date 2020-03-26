Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005490/en/

How Market Intelligence Solutions Can Boost Sales for Companies in the Shipbuilding Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview:

The client, a shipbuilding company based out of San Francisco, wanted to gather relevant insights into the Canadian shipbuilding industry to make a sound market expansion strategy. The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1:As the Canadian shipbuilding industry was experiencing a shortage of shore-based operation workers, the client wanted to identify the third-party services providers to help that at times of immediate requirements.

Objective 2: Owing to stricter environmental emissions regulations, the client noted that major companies in the shipbuilding industry failed in their attempt to establish themselves in Canada. The client did not want to take a chance. Before investing a huge capital into their market expansion project, they wanted to thoroughly understand the policies and regulations in the Canadian shipbuilding market.

"Companies in the shipbuilding industry must leverage market intelligence solution to stay prepared for the transformations and gain a competitive advantage," says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research

The global shipbuilding market is rapidly transforming. Don't get left behind. Stay up to date on the latest market developments and industry changes by leveraging our market intelligence solution. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach: To help the shipbuilding industry client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market scanning and monitoring analysis, demand management study, customer intelligence engagement, technology assessment, market intelligence engagement, and competitive intelligence engagement. We also generated relevant insights into industry regulations and policies. Besides, we helped the client to devise a market expansion strategy. Want to gain more insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client tackle the rising challenges? Contact us here.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the shipbuilding industry client

Efficiently handled workforce management challenges

Identified the third-party services provider to help them manage supply-demand requirements

Understood stricter regulations and policies in the Canadian shipbuilding industry

Identified security risks and adopted risk management approaches

Identified market developments and industry trends

Enhanced business efficiency and reduced operating costs

Devised a sound market expansion strategy

Increased profit margins by 23%

Want to know how our services can help shipbuilding companies to streamline their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005490/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us