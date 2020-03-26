Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.03.2020 | 16:52
50 Leser
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCraig Cleland
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
b)LEI549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Global Equity Income Shares of 1p
GB00B1DQ6472
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.5010,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
As per c) above
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		UK Equity Shares of 1p
GB00B1DPVL60
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.1410,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
As per c) above
e)Date of the transaction202 0-03-26
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
